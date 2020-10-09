TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 428,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,053,000. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.22% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after buying an additional 423,313 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 442,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the period.

Get iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGIB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $60.85. 20,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,434. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.