Truist Raises Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Price Target to $25.00

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price objective raised by Truist from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $794.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. Kraton has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraton will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 83.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kraton by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraton during the first quarter worth $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kraton by 933.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

