TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TT Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. TT Electronics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.54.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.