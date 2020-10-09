Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.80

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.80, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $82.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,529,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 91,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Tucows by 34.8% in the second quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tucows by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tucows by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

