Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.80

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.80, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $782.57 million, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.81%.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,529,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares in the company, valued at $569,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tucows by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tucows by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

