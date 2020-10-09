Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$4.00 Price Target for Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Husky Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Shares of HSE opened at C$3.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.14. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.80.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post -0.2073333 EPS for the current year.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.