Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.08. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 403,459 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$385.43 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.2033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Luke Brandin Colton purchased 44,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$49,374.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,374.60. Also, Director Ulf Quellmann purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$107,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 292,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,686.19. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 154,886 shares of company stock valued at $167,865.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

