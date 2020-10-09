Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $305.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.65.

TWLO opened at $299.10 on Monday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $307.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of -111.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.85.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,743 shares of company stock worth $45,856,794. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

