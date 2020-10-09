Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Argus

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by Argus from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.65.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $299.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.71 and a 200-day moving average of $198.85. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $307.61. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of -111.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $633,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,743 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,794. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,455,000 after buying an additional 239,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,888 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.