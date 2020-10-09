Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $383.20

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $383.20 and last traded at $383.20, with a volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after buying an additional 670,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,054,000 after buying an additional 463,774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 666.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after buying an additional 228,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 163.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,391,000 after buying an additional 215,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 66.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after buying an additional 116,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

