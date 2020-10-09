Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post $11.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.22 billion and the lowest is $10.98 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $42.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.71 billion to $42.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.57 billion to $44.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $58.66. 40,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,606. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

