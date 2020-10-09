U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $43.50

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.50 to $43.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on USB. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $95,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

