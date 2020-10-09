UBS Group Begins Coverage on Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HESM. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of HESM opened at $16.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.58. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 30.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 116,380 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

