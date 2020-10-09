UBS Group Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.92 ($77.56).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €78.62 ($92.49) on Monday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.65.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.