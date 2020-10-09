UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESYJY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.