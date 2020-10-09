Ulord 24-Hour Volume Tops $304,593.00 (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Ulord has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Ulord has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $304,593.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ulord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00093594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.01524892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00157859 BTC.

Ulord’s total supply is 171,820,342 coins and its circulating supply is 74,322,697 coins. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one . Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ulord can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

