Union Gaming Research Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $100.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective hoisted by Union Gaming Research from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CZR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

CZR opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

