Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.04.

UNP opened at $203.78 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $205.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.49. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after buying an additional 81,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

