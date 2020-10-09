Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 52-Week High at $206.07

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.07 and last traded at $205.70, with a volume of 8178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 288.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 159,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after buying an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

