Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Uniqure alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QURE. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Uniqure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniqure will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Uniqure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Uniqure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniqure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.