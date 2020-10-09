United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.99

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.90. United Carpets Group shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.

United Carpets Group Company Profile (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

