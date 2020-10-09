United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Continental from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Continental will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in United Continental by 220.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in United Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in United Continental by 145.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

