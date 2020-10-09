United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $70.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.67.

UPS stock opened at $174.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

