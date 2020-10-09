United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $194.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is poised to benefit from diversified product offerings, end-market mix, project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust end-market demand. Although coronavirus-led disruptions somewhat impacted its performance in the second quarter, the Trump administration’s proposed $1-trillion infrastructure package to kick start the country and spur economic growth seems encouraging. Its disciplined capital allocation and cost management bode well. That said, low demand for gasoline and jet fuel owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to weigh on the company’s near-term results.”

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.94.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $199.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $202.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

