Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $86,577.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,292.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $44,804.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,395.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,010 shares of company stock valued at $718,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Upwork by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

