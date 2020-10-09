US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.47

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $9.06. US Gold shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 14,427 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USAU. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on US Gold from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.50.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Gold Corp will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

