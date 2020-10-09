US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.43. US Well Services shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 1,752,123 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.31.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). US Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The business had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Analysts anticipate that US Well Services Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in US Well Services during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

