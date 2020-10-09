USDJ Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.37 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One USDJ token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00009199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $13.09 million and $6.37 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01525437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00157597 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 12,850,514 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

