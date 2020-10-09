VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.15. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 40,336 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
