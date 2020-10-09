VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.15. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 40,336 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 273,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.