VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.15. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 40,336 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 232.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 273,485 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,710,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172,490 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.