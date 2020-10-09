VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.15. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 40,336 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%.
About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
