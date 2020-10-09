VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get VALEO/S alerts:

VLEEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,619. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.12. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VALEO/S (VLEEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.