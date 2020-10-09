Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU) were up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26). Approximately 24,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 67,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The firm has a market cap of $16.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 9.91.

About Valeura Energy (LON:VLU)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

