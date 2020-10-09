Valor Token (VALOR) Market Cap Reaches $6.96 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $81,605.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.53 or 0.04937242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

