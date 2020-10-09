ValuEngine Lowers Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ENLV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $153.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.75. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.