VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Family Legacy Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,324.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. 10,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $30.77.

