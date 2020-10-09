Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VDY.TO) (TSE:VDY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VDY.TO) (TSE:VDY) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.39 and last traded at C$29.47. 92,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 114,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.96.

