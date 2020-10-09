Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 30,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 137,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,979,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

