Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $210.28

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $210.28 and last traded at $210.28, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

