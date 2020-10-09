Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $210.28

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $210.28 and last traded at $210.28, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

