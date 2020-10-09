Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.50

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.50 and last traded at $141.90, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAW. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

