Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,132. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.