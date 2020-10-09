Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $467.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.66 million and the highest is $481.00 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.35 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

Shares of Venator Materials stock remained flat at $$2.08 on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $221.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Venator Materials by 9,195.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Venator Materials by 19.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 238.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

