Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.06). Venator Materials reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

VNTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.35 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

Shares of VNTR stock remained flat at $$2.08 during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,501. The stock has a market cap of $221.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

