VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.90 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. New Street Research lowered VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VEON by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

