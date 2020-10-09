VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.90 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. New Street Research lowered VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.14.
Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VEON by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
