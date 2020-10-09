Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.35.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$3.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.54. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$193.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

