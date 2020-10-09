Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.73. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 70,795 shares changing hands.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vertex Energy worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

