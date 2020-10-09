Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.73. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 70,795 shares changing hands.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vertex Energy worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

