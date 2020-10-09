Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $296.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,006. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $167.62 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.42 and its 200 day moving average is $269.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $620,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,644.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,457. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 823.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,916 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

