Vid Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,203.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Vid has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $29,203.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can currently be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00256927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00093848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01528411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00158375 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,422,563 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

