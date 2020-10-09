VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Tops $10.02 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and $203,190.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin's official website is www.videocoin.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

